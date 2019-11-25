UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee Co-Chairs Working On Program For Smaller Group

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee Co-Chairs Working on Program for Smaller Group

Co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are developing a program for the smaller 45-person group, which is expected to resume its work in Geneva on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are developing a program for the smaller 45-person group, which is expected to resume its work in Geneva on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen decided to hold meetings with co-chairs from the government and opposition sections � Ahmad Kuzbari and Hadi Bahra � before the small group began its work.

If the co-chairs fail to agree on the program, the small group will have to discuss it first, a source in the government delegation told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Bahra told Sputnik that the work would begin "ASAP, as soon as we have an agreement on the agenda, that is strictly in line with the mandate of the committee.

"

The small group is expected to work until November 28, when committee members will have a two-week break.

Pedersen has welcomed the fact that the delegations from the opposition, the government and the civil society were able to get together for the launch of the committee. However, it is too early to talk about agreement among all members of the Constitutional Committee, according to Pedersen.

The 150-member committee had its first session in Geneva on October 30. Afterward, the smaller group of 45 began its work. The smaller group is expected to prepare constitutional initiatives and submit them to the entire committee for approval.

The committee's main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Geneva October November All From Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as Chief of ..

51 seconds ago

Tomato prices still high despite imports: Mian Zah ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Approves Law to Label Individu ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine's Naftogaz Ready to Receive $3Bln Owed by ..

5 minutes ago

Massive crackdown underway to curb drug criminal a ..

6 minutes ago

Seminar on Science Diplomacy on Nov 27

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.