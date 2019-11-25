Syrian Constitutional Committee Co-Chairs Working on Program for Smaller Group

Co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are developing a program for the smaller 45-person group, which is expected to resume its work in Geneva on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee are developing a program for the smaller 45-person group, which is expected to resume its work in Geneva on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen decided to hold meetings with co-chairs from the government and opposition sections � Ahmad Kuzbari and Hadi Bahra � before the small group began its work.

If the co-chairs fail to agree on the program, the small group will have to discuss it first, a source in the government delegation told Sputnik.

Meanwhile, Bahra told Sputnik that the work would begin "ASAP, as soon as we have an agreement on the agenda, that is strictly in line with the mandate of the committee.

"

The small group is expected to work until November 28, when committee members will have a two-week break.

Pedersen has welcomed the fact that the delegations from the opposition, the government and the civil society were able to get together for the launch of the committee. However, it is too early to talk about agreement among all members of the Constitutional Committee, according to Pedersen.

The 150-member committee had its first session in Geneva on October 30. Afterward, the smaller group of 45 began its work. The smaller group is expected to prepare constitutional initiatives and submit them to the entire committee for approval.

The committee's main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.