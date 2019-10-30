Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes for First Time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian constitutional committee has convened for the first time in the Palace of Nations in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

All delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society have entered the room where launching ceremony will take place.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, co-chair from the government side Ahmad Kuzbari and co-chair from the opposition side Hadi Bahra will give speeches.

The committee will work in full until the end of the week, but starting Monday only a smaller drafting committee of 45 members will be addressing substantial issues.

There is no international presence at the ceremony of the launch of the Syrian-only body.

The committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee � 15 from each of the three represented groups � will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.