UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:54 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes for First Time

The Syrian constitutional committee has convened for the first time in the Palace of Nations in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian constitutional committee has convened for the first time in the Palace of Nations in Geneva, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

All delegations from the Syrian government, opposition and civil society have entered the room where launching ceremony will take place.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, co-chair from the government side Ahmad Kuzbari and co-chair from the opposition side Hadi Bahra will give speeches.

The committee will work in full until the end of the week, but starting Monday only a smaller drafting committee of 45 members will be addressing substantial issues.

There is no international presence at the ceremony of the launch of the Syrian-only body.

The committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee � 15 from each of the three represented groups � will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Geneva From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

POL prices likely to be increased from Nov 1st

1 minute ago

Provision of clean drinking water to Rawalakot top ..

3 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

6 minutes ago

Head of world's largest sovereign wealth fund step ..

17 minutes ago

Fourth meeting of CRMC held at MoFA

17 minutes ago

Modi govt called members of EU "who believe in ide ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.