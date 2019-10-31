Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes in Full for First Session After Launch Ceremony

All 150 members of the Syrian constitutional committee have convened at the UN Palais in Geneva for the first session after the official launch ceremony on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) All 150 members of the Syrian constitutional committee have convened at the UN Palais in Geneva for the first session after the official launch ceremony on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Syrians will exchange opinions on Thursday and Friday.

Next week, however, only a smaller committee of 45 members will stay in Geneva to start substantial work on constitutional matters.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. It has a drafting committee consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee was launched on Wednesday.