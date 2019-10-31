UrduPoint.com
Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes In Full For First Session After Launch Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:56 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee Convenes in Full for First Session After Launch Ceremony

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) All 150 members of the Syrian constitutional committee have convened at the UN Palais in Geneva for the first session after the official launch ceremony on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Syrians will exchange opinions on Thursday and Friday.

Next week, however, only a smaller committee of 45 members will stay in Geneva to start substantial work on constitutional matters.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. It has a drafting committee consisting of 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee was launched on Wednesday.

