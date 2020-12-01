Syrian Constitutional Committee Discusses Refugees, Differences Persist - Participant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The first day of the new round of Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) Small Body meetings in Geneva has mainly addressed the issue of the Syrian refugees, on which differences among parties prevail, a participant of the ongoing talks and a member of the SCC civil society delegation, Mais Krydee, told Sputnik.

"Most of the discussion was about refugees after the recent international conference on refugees in Syria. Riyadh-backed group [of opposition] and some members of the civil society group still seek to politicize this issue. But I as a member of the civil society committee asked them to think about it only in terms of the humanitarian thinking. But most of the arguments of Riyadh group were against. The government group, instead, was supportive and it also views this issue as a humanitarian issue," Krydee said.

The civil society representative added that the three delegations also continued to disagree on other topics related to Syria's post-reconciliation future.

"As for other topics, like national principles, there are also a lot of differences and obstacles, I think it will not be easy to go on with these negotiations," she said.

The last round of SCC talks in Geneva focused on the so-called general national principles that include, among others, the definition of the Syrian nation and the name of the country, such as whether it should be the Arab Republic or just a Republic. This immediately caused differences among the three delegations - government, opposition and civil society.