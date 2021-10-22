Syrian Constitutional Committee Fails To Agree On Date Of Next Round Of Talks
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The Syrian Constitutional Committee has failed to agree on the date for the next round of negotiations, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday
"We have not agreed on the date for the next round," Petersen said.