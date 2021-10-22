UrduPoint.com

Syrian Constitutional Committee Fails To Agree On Date Of Next Round Of Talks

The Syrian Constitutional Committee has failed to agree on the date for the next round of negotiations, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday

"We have not agreed on the date for the next round," Petersen said.

