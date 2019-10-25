Syrian Constitutional Committee First Session to Be Held in Absence of Foreign Diplomats

The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held on October 30 in Geneva in absence of foreign diplomats in the hall, including those representing the Astana format guarantor states, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The first session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held on October 30 in Geneva in absence of foreign diplomats in the hall, including those representing the Astana format guarantor states, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The United Nations announced in late September the formation of the SCC, which aims at drafting a new Syrian constitution. The 150-member SCC includes representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, with the representation split equally.

Preparations for the inaugural meeting of the SCC is kept strictly confidential.

The official program has not been revealed yet, but Sputnik has learned that, under the provisional plan, the official opening will be held in the hall of the General Assembly in UN headquarters in Geneva.

Only the UN flag will be installed in the hall, due to possible problems between representatives of different delegations.

Representatives of different nations, including the Astana format guarantors Russia, Iran and Turkey who were the first to voice the idea of the SCC, will not be invited to the hall. All the diplomats will watch the broadcast of the SCC inaugural session in separate halls.