UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Wednesday that the head of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been chosen but did not disclose the name

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik on Wednesday that the head of the Syrian Constitutional Committee has been chosen but did not disclose the name.

When asked who is going to chair the committee, Pedersen said, "I know but I can't say it."