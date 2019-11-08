Syrian Constitutional Committee Hearing 'Clear Voices' From Kurdish Community - Pedersen

The Kurdish community has openly expressed its concern over the situation in northern Syria during the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Kurdish community has openly expressed its concern over the situation in northern Syria during the meetings of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday.

Pedersen addressed reporters in Geneva ahead of another committee meeting scheduled for later on Friday.

"We have heard clear voices also from the Kurdish community in the committee and as I have said already we appeal strongly ... we call for an immediate ceasefire and respect for that ceasefire [in northern Syria]," Pedersen said when asked how the committee was responding to the situation in Syria's northern conflict zone.

On Monday, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), told Sputnik that Syrian Kurds were seeking the help of the United States in becoming part of Syria's new political system.

Pedersen clarified later that day that the Kurdish representatives in the constitutional committee were not linked to the military wing of the SDC.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva on October 30.Representation within the body is split equally between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller drafting committee within it that includes 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.