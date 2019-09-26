UrduPoint.com
Syrian Constitutional Committee Includes Few Members Of Sochi Opposition - Politician

The final composition of the Syrian Constitutional Committee almost does not include members of moderate opposition who attended the Congress of National Dialogue in Russia's Sochi early last year, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik on Thursday

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and said that the body would be convened in the coming weeks. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Tuesday that the inaugural meeting of the committee in Geneva had been tentatively set for October 30.

"So, apparently, there is almost nobody from the so-called Sochi opposition, from those who attended the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, on the list from civil society or on the list from the opposition," Afandi said, commenting on the full list obtained by Sputnik.

The politician believes that it was a very smart step initiated by Russia, because otherwise, moderate opposition members would basically create the "third front" in the committee.

"There would be two opposition fronts competing - moderate and more radical, apart from the front of the government. That would really complicate the work of the committee. Apparently, Russia did not want that, and it was a wise decision," he explained.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member panel will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

