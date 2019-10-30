UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee Launch Gives Hope To All Syrians For Settlement - UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee Launch Gives Hope to All Syrians for Settlement - UN Envoy

The launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the readiness of the government and opposition delegations to engage in dialogue give hope to all Syrians for settlement, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and the readiness of the government and opposition delegations to engage in dialogue give hope to all Syrians for settlement, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday.

"The fact that you are here today, sitting together face to face ready to start the dialogue ... is a powerful sign of hope for Syrian everywhere, both inside and outside the country," Pedersen said at the opening ceremony of the committee, which took place in Geneva.

Pedersen called on the committee members to be patient and persistent and "to be ready for compromise and to engage constructively" to properly fulfill the mandate entrusted to the board.

The committee will work in full until the end of the week, but starting on Monday, only a smaller drafting group of 45 members will be addressing substantial issues.

There is no international presence at the ceremony of the launch of the Syrian-only body.

The committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee 15 from each of the three represented groups will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Civil Society Geneva All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

11 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

20 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

35 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.