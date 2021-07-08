Syrian Constitutional Committee Meeting May be Held by End of August - Source

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) SULTAN, July 8 (Sputnik) -The Syrian Constitutional Committee may hold its next meeting by the end of August, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The deadline is until the end of summer. It was hoped that it [the committee meeting] would be held before the end of July, but it will not work out, therefore, until the end of August," the source said.