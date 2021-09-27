Syrian Constitutional Committee Reconvene Mid-October - Foreign Minster

The next session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene in the middle of October, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik on Monday

"It will (resume) very soon.... in the middle of October," Mekdad said when asked about where does the resumption of the Syrian political process stand.