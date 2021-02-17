Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Drafting Stage - Syrian Opposition

The Syrian Constitutional Committee should eventually move from the planning stage to the drafting stage, as all delays extend the suffering of the Syrian people, Ahmad Tomah, the head of the delegation of the Syrian opposition at the Astana-format talks, said on Wednesday

"It must work efficiently, it must make all the effort to overcome this deadlock ... We have reaffirmed, and the United Nations also agree with us, that its work must be consistent, that there must be a clear schedule, with clear deadlines, to draft the new constitution .

.. We think that the goal of the regime [Syrian government] is to drag out the work of the constitutional committee ... We think it is unacceptable, it must move on to the next stage, to draft the constitution," Tomah said at a press conference, stressing that delays trigger "more political problems and more suffering for the Syrian people."

Tomah also called on the global community to force the Syrian government to "make concessions" in the constitutional committee.