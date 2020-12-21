MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov - The Syrian Constitutional Committee ” the UN-backed organization tasked with rewriting the MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) iddle Eastern country's constitution ” should remain Syrian-led if it hopes to have any success, Syrian Foreign MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) inister Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad told Sputnik in an interview.

The small body of the constitutional committee held its fourth round of talks from November 30 to December 4 in the Swiss city of Geneva, although delegates have noted the difficulties of finding common ground. According to Mekdad, it is too early to judge whether the committee has succeeded or failed in its tasks to date.

"I think that it's still premature to speak about successes or failures. We wish successes take place, not failures," Mekdad commented in one of the first interviews after his appointment.

The foreign minister added that it is essential for the constitutional committee to remain fully Syrian-led if it hopes to achieve its stated goals.

"The most important thing [that] can ensure the success of the work is that this constitutional committee is Syrian-led, and should discuss issues among Syrians, and should take into consideration the interests of the Syrian people, and if the other party will commit itself to these principles, which are enshrined in the papers on the working methods of the committee, I think we can achieve something," Mekdad said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee brings together delegations from the country's government, opposition, and civil society. At the fourth round of talks, the Syrian government proposed eight principles that should be respected across the country, such as the condemnation of the occupation of Syrian territory, and a rejection of separatism.

The committee is set to reconvene on January 25, Geir Pedersen, the UN special envoy for Syria, said at a press conference following the conclusion of the fourth round of discussions.