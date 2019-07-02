UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Be Launched Soon - Russian Mission To UN

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:38 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Be Launched Soon - Russian Mission to UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will be launched in the near future and the issue is discussed daily, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will be launched in the near future and the issue is discussed daily, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The question of the launching of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is discussed on a daily basis. I know that the committee will be launched soon," Safronkov said.

On Thursday, Safronkov said Russian representatives have held extensive discussions on the forming of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with the Syrian government, opposition and other sides involved in the conflict in Syria.

The agreement to form a Syrian Constitutional Committee that will be tasked to undertake constitutional reforms in the country was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russia, in January 2018.

The Syria Constitutional Committee will be comprised of government and opposition representatives, and will include Syrian legal experts, civil society, tribal leaders and women representatives.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, have been facilitating establishing the Syrian Constitutional Committee while the United Nations has been helping draft a list of the committee's future members.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, but in 2017 the focus shifted from anti-terrorist operations toward reaching a political settlement, the return of refugees and reconstruction.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Civil Society Vladimir Putin Sochi January Congress Women 2017 2018 From Government Refugee Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

54 minutes ago

Over 14 mln saplings distributed; establishing far ..

1 minute ago

Police issue performance report of last month

1 minute ago

Geneva Kashmiri delegation slams India over Human ..

1 minute ago

CDA conducts operations against encroachments

1 minute ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.