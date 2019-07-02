Syrian Constitutional Committee to Be Launched Soon - Russian Mission to UN

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will be launched in the near future and the issue is discussed daily, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will be launched in the near future and the issue is discussed daily, Russia 's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The question of the launching of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is discussed on a daily basis. I know that the committee will be launched soon," Safronkov said.

On Thursday, Safronkov said Russian representatives have held extensive discussions on the forming of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with the Syrian government, opposition and other sides involved in the conflict in Syria.

The agreement to form a Syrian Constitutional Committee that will be tasked to undertake constitutional reforms in the country was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, Russia, in January 2018.

The Syria Constitutional Committee will be comprised of government and opposition representatives, and will include Syrian legal experts, civil society, tribal leaders and women representatives.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire in Syria, have been facilitating establishing the Syrian Constitutional Committee while the United Nations has been helping draft a list of the committee's future members.

The conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, but in 2017 the focus shifted from anti-terrorist operations toward reaching a political settlement, the return of refugees and reconstruction.