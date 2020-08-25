UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Continue In Virtual Format After COVID-19 Diagnoses

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Continue in Virtual Format After COVID-19 Diagnoses

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee (CC) would move with planned meetings in a remote format after four members were diagnosed with COVID-19, Hadi Al Bahra, co-chair from the opposition delegation, said in a statement.

The second such summit was scheduled to begin in Geneva on Monday after all participants received results for mandatory COVID-19 tests. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen late on Monday announced that three test results came back positive. It is now known that four prospective participants are infected and will be isolating in their hotel rooms for periods up to 10 days.

"During this time, we will continue our work with the representatives of SNC [Syrian National Council] in the CC through the virtual communication tools," Al Bahra said in a statement, issued on Monday.

The decision to form a body of 150 Syrians with equal representation for government, opposition and civil society and tasked with amending and rewriting the nation's constitution was made back in January 2018, during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress organized by Russia in Sochi.

However, it was not until October 30, 2019, that the committee could hold its first session.

The committee managed to have two sessions before the end of 2019. While first was deemed successful, as participants managed to agree on the rules of conduct and hear each others' views during initial statements, the second one, held in late November in a narrower format of 45 members, exposed long-standing differences between the sides. The government delegation insisted on discussing terrorism issues, as it did during the Geneva talks in previous years, while the opposition asserted the committee was created specifically for constitutional matters and proposed to discuss terrorism outside of the body. As a result, no meaningful sessions took place.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Civil Society Hotel Sochi Geneva January October November Congress 2018 2019 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Progressive poet Ahmad Faraz’s 12 death annivers ..

13 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE sets priorities right on food, wa ..

21 minutes ago

PM to chair federal cabinet meeting today

26 minutes ago

Realme C12 sold out on Hot Sale making realme Paki ..

48 minutes ago

Canada&#039;s former Governor General commends UAE ..

1 hour ago

Govt to develop digital media, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.