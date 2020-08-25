UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Decide By Wednesday Evening Whether To Continue Session

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:49 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Decide by Wednesday Evening Whether to Continue Session

The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will decide by Wednesday evening whether it can continue meetings after several delegates have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition delegation, told reporters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will decide by Wednesday evening whether it can continue meetings after several delegates have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition delegation, told reporters.

Following a pandemic hiatus, the SCC was due to reconvene in Geneva on Monday, but several participants tested positive.

"Infected members will keep and stay in quarantine. If their level of infection does not increase and they do not show any development of symptoms, this will let us think of the possibility of reviving the meeting and continuing effective physical meetings for non-infected members .

.. All of this will be decided hopefully by tomorrow night," Bahra said on Tuesday.

He added that all of those infected had "weak virus, not strong infection," so "there is no spread of infection among other members." The decision on whether to reconvene the meeting will depend on the third test results.

"The third test results will be known tomorrow afternoon, probably between 2 and 3 p.m. [noon-13:00 GMT], and based on this result we will be able to make some decisions according to the health authorities' protocol," the delegate explained.

Related Topics

Syria Geneva All From Opposition P

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

20 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.