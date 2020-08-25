Syrian Constitutional Committee to Decide by Wednesday Evening Whether to Continue Session

The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will decide by Wednesday evening whether it can continue meetings after several delegates have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Hadi Bahra, a co-chair from the opposition delegation, told reporters

Following a pandemic hiatus, the SCC was due to reconvene in Geneva on Monday, but several participants tested positive.

"Infected members will keep and stay in quarantine. If their level of infection does not increase and they do not show any development of symptoms, this will let us think of the possibility of reviving the meeting and continuing effective physical meetings for non-infected members .

.. All of this will be decided hopefully by tomorrow night," Bahra said on Tuesday.

He added that all of those infected had "weak virus, not strong infection," so "there is no spread of infection among other members." The decision on whether to reconvene the meeting will depend on the third test results.

"The third test results will be known tomorrow afternoon, probably between 2 and 3 p.m. [noon-13:00 GMT], and based on this result we will be able to make some decisions according to the health authorities' protocol," the delegate explained.