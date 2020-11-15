UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Meet In Geneva On November 30 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Meet in Geneva on November 30 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A fourth round of Syrian Constitutional Committee consultations has been planned for November 30, a state-run Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday.

The session in Geneva was set for November 23 but was delayed by a week after the Swiss canton announced a partial lockdown on November 2, the Al-Watan paper cited a diplomatic source in Geneva as saying.

Delegations are to start arriving in Geneva on November 28 to be tested for coronavirus. The five-day meeting will focus on the principles of nationality and is expected to be the last one this year.

The UN-backed committee was put together to rewrite the Syrian constitution. It resumed work on August 24 after a nine-month break caused by differences over the agenda and then by COVID-19 restriction.

Related Topics

Syria Geneva Canton August November Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

2 hours ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

2 hours ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.