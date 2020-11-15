Syrian Constitutional Committee to Meet in Geneva on November 30 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A fourth round of Syrian Constitutional Committee consultations has been planned for November 30, a state-run Syrian newspaper reported on Sunday.

The session in Geneva was set for November 23 but was delayed by a week after the Swiss canton announced a partial lockdown on November 2, the Al-Watan paper cited a diplomatic source in Geneva as saying.

Delegations are to start arriving in Geneva on November 28 to be tested for coronavirus. The five-day meeting will focus on the principles of nationality and is expected to be the last one this year.

The UN-backed committee was put together to rewrite the Syrian constitution. It resumed work on August 24 after a nine-month break caused by differences over the agenda and then by COVID-19 restriction.