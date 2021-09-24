Syrian Constitutional Committee to Meet Very Soon - Foreign Minister

The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held very soon, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The next meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will be held very soon, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters.

"I have the news that it will be held very soon," Mekdad said in response to a relevant question.