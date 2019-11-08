Syrian Constitutional Committee to Reconvene on November 25 - Pedersen

The Syrian Constitutional Committee will meet for a new round of discussions on November 25 after reflecting on the talks it has had, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will meet for a new round of discussions on November 25 after reflecting on the talks it has had, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday.

"The two co-chairs have agreed to meet here in Geneva again in 14 days so the next round of discussions will start on November 25," he told reporters at a press briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Pedersen added that the next round of talks would be challenging "but if it is done in the same spirit as we managed to conduct the discussions this week I am hopeful that we will continue to make progress."