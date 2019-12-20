Syrian Constitutional Committee To Remain Fragile, Needs to Be Nurtured - Pedersen

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Syria's Constitutional Committee remains fragile and will need to be nurtured by Syrians and the international community in order to achieve its intended tasks, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told the members of the UN Security Council on Friday.

"The Constitutional Committee is and will remain fragile," Pedersen said. "The Constitutional Committee needs to be nurtured and genuinely supported if it is to succeed. This is the responsibility of the Syrian parties."

International stakeholders too have a supporting role to play, the envoy stressed.

"I know I can count on the support of this Council in that regard," Pedersen said.

The constitutional committee's most recent round of meetings took place in Geneva in late November.

However, the meetings of the small group, which prepares the Primary initiatives, did not take place due to disagreements between delegations. A member of the committee from the opposition, Qasem Khatib, told Sputnik that the Syrian government's delegation was setting preconditions for negotiations on the constitution, thus delaying the process.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

