Syrian Constitutional Committee to Resume Work Thursday With In-Person Meeting - UN Envoy

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will resume its work with face-to-face meetings later on Thursday after it received permission from Swiss health authorities, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a statement.

The SCC convened for the first time after a nine-month break in Geneva on Monday, but managed to hold only one session in the morning, after which it had to suspend its work as three COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the members of the delegations. Later on, one more case was confirmed. All participants of the body were consequently isolated in their hotel rooms and new tests were conducted by the Swiss health authorities.

"Following additional testing and further medical and expert advice regarding four earlier positive tests for COVID-19, the Office of the Special Envoy has been officially informed by the competent health authorities that the nature of those cases is such that the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee Small Body can resume its meetings, with full social distancing and related precautions in place. Having consulted the Co-Chairs and committee members, the meetings will resume at 1400 hours today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva," Pedersen said in a statement.