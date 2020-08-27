UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitutional Committee To Resume Work Thursday With In-Person Meeting - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Resume Work Thursday With In-Person Meeting - UN Envoy

The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will resume its work with face-to-face meetings later on Thursday after it received permission from Swiss health authorities, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a statement

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) will resume its work with face-to-face meetings later on Thursday after it received permission from Swiss health authorities, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in a statement.

The SCC convened for the first time after a nine-month break in Geneva on Monday, but managed to hold only one session in the morning, after which it had to suspend its work as three COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the members of the delegations. Later on, one more case was confirmed. All participants of the body were consequently isolated in their hotel rooms and new tests were conducted by the Swiss health authorities.

"Following additional testing and further medical and expert advice regarding four earlier positive tests for COVID-19, the Office of the Special Envoy has been officially informed by the competent health authorities that the nature of those cases is such that the Third Session of the Constitutional Committee Small Body can resume its meetings, with full social distancing and related precautions in place. Having consulted the Co-Chairs and committee members, the meetings will resume at 1400 hours today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva," Pedersen said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Hotel Geneva All From

Recent Stories

Turkey Welcomes 'Heaviest Punishment in New Zealan ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with losses

2 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $1438 million from IT services ..

2 minutes ago

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting ..

2 minutes ago

EU Envoys Ask Belarus for Access to Detention Faci ..

7 minutes ago

ADB announces Pakistani-rupee linked bonds worth $ ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.