Syrian Constitutional Committee To Set Date For Next Meeting After Agenda Agreed - UN

Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Set Date for Next Meeting After Agenda Agreed - UN

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said the committee drafting a new constitution for the country would reconvene once the agenda for the fourth meeting is finalized

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said the committee drafting a new constitution for the country would reconvene once the agenda for the fourth meeting is finalized.

The third meeting wrapped up in Geneva on Saturday on a positive note. The UN official said committee members from the Syrian government, the opposition and civil society had some strong differences but had been able to find areas of commonalities and show flexibility.

"I will be working with the two co-chairs on finding, hopefully, an agreement on the agenda for the next session. When we have an agreement we will set an exact date for when we meet again," he told reporters.

Pedersen emphasized it was not his job to schedule committee meetings since it was up to Syrians to decide when they were ready to move forward.

It was agreed by all sides of the committee that no deadline would be fixed for the constitution-drafting process, he added.

He also said flare-ups in Syria did not affect the negotiations.

"There is a ceasefire that was negotiated by Russia and Turkey on March 5 when it comes to Idlib... We've seen violations of it. But so far we believe that it is, by and large, holding," he confirmed.

The committee's 45-strong small body reconvened on Monday after a months-long break but the meeting was put on hold almost immediately after four members tested positive for the new coronavirus. The talks resumed on Thursday.

