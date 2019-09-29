UrduPoint.com
Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Have UN As Sole Facilitator, No Observers - Pedersen

Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will have no observers and the body's process will solely be facilitated by the United Nations, but the Committee will have international support, including from the Astana group, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"I think to the committee itself there will be no observer states because this is really about the Syrians themselves, that they have to develop a constitution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people.

So, there is no role for observer states to be there during that period," Pedersen said.

"So, you know, in the rules of procedure we have agreed with the government and with the opposition that it is the role of the UN to be the facilitator of the process. So, we will have to facilitate. And that's the only thing. No one else will have that role to play," the envoy added.

Pedersen added that at the moment he was engaged in talks with the Astana format members about the ways they can support the work of the committee.

