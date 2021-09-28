Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Hold New Session October 18 in Geneva - Pedersen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will meet on October 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will meet on October 18 in Geneva, Switzerland, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday.

"Following eight months of intensive facilitation with the Co-Chairs, I am pleased to announce that agreement is in place on methodology, and invitations have been issued for a 6th Session of the Committee," Pedersen said in a UN Security Council meeting.

"While we are still in the process of confirming logistics, the Small Drafting Body will convene in Geneva as of 18 October, and the Co-Chairs will for the first time meet the day before together with me to prepare the session."