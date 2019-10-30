Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Not Solve All Problems of Arab Republic - Lavrov

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee is not able to solve all the problems of the nation, which must now focus on tackling the humanitarian issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

On October 29, a ministerial meeting in the Astana format took place in Geneva. Russian Foreign Lavrov with Turkish and Iranian counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif, attended the event and had a conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen ahead of the first meeting of the Constitutional Committee on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the Constitutional Committee alone is not able to solve all the problems and, of course, it is necessary, in parallel, to solve the tasks, related to the humanitarian situation in the Syrian Arab Republic - to solve these problems without politicization, discrimination and preconditions - as well as to promote creating prerequisites for the return of refugees and displaced persons to their homes," Lavrov said at press conference in Geneva.

At the same time, he praised the upcoming launch of the Constitutional Committee as the achievement of all Syrian people.

"According to our common belief, that is a great victory as well as an achievement of the Syrian people. I point out that is not an achievement of any party to the Syrian conflict, but the achievement of all the Syrian people: the government, the opposition and all Syrian citizens," Lavrov added.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. Its mandate is to draft a new constitution for Syria. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.