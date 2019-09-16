UrduPoint.com
Syrian Constitutional Committee's Activity Not To Be Limited, Should Be Voluntary - Putin

Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:56 PM

The future Syrian Constitutional Committee's members should not be limited in their activity and have to work on their own free will, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) The future Syrian Constitutional Committee's members should not be limited in their activity and have to work on their own free will, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We cannot allow the participants of this [peace] process, the Syrians themselves, the participants in the Constitutional Committee to be limited in their activity.

We need to create conditions for them to be working voluntarily, creatively, aiming at a positive result," President Putin said during the press conference following the Russia-Turkey-Iran summit in Ankara.

The Russian president added that while he would not set specific dates, the committee had to begin functioning as soon as possible.

