Syrian Constitutional Committee's First Meeting Tentatively Set For October 30 - Muallem

Syrian Constitutional Committee's First Meeting Tentatively Set for October 30 - Muallem

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The inaugural meeting of the Syrian constitutional committee in Geneva has been tentatively set for October 30, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Tuesday.

"It has been agreed that the committee will start work in Geneva on October 30. This is not a fixed date. The UN special envoy will return to Damascus after the UN General Assembly wraps up and we will agree the details," he told the Syria tv channel.

