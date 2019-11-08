UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Constitution's Drafting Body Did Not Discuss Secularism At Current Stage - Co-Chair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

Syrian Constitution's Drafting Body Did Not Discuss Secularism at Current Stage - Co-Chair

The Syrian Constitutional Committee's drafting body has not discussed the idea of embedding secular principles into the main law since all proposals have just been submitted, the committee's co-chair from the opposition, Hadi Bahra, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee's drafting body has not discussed the idea of embedding secular principles into the main law since all proposals have just been submitted, the committee's co-chair from the opposition, Hadi Bahra, said on Friday.

Earlier, the media reported that the opposition delegation had asked for Syria to be a secular state.

"These are still initial meetings where we [the 45-strong committee] are looking into the ideas of 150. All the ideas were put down. They were not discussed and approved. We did not discuss secularism. I read those rumors - on secularism and the right of divorce for women - all these matters were not discussed," Bahra said at a press conference.

Asked whether his delegation believed that the Syrian Arab Republic needed to be renamed, he did not give a clear answer, noting, however, that the Arab identity should not be imposed on other ethnic groups.

"We were all born and have all lived under the name Syrian Arab Republic. But in history, there were times when it was called the Syrian Republic ... As people, we are diverse: we are one Syrian people, but within us, we have components that we cannot ignore: our Kurdish brothers, ... the Turkmen, the Caucasians, the Armenians. Syria is unique in its national mosaic. Am I going to impose on the Armenian to become Arab? Or the Kurd to become Arab? He is Syrian, part of the Syrian people, which includes various components," he pointed out.

The constitutional committee is made up of 150 members split into three delegations equally representing the government, opposition and civil society. The smaller drafting body of 45 members is expected to work on constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Divorce Split Women Media All From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

21 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

36 minutes ago

Punjab okays uplift schemes in PDWP forum

2 minutes ago

Chief Secretary instructs concerned officials to p ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Borey-A Class Nuclear Sub Conducts Anti-Su ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan foils Indian conspiracy by completing Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.