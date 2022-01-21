Syrian Council Confirms IS Attack on Jail in Northeastern Syria - Representative to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) - the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces - has confirmed that the Islamic State (IS) terrorists attacked the Bassam Saker prison, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, told Sputnik.

"Yes, it is true, unfortunately," Saker said on Thursday about the Islamic State attack on the prison Kurdish-managed prison facility in northeast Syria.

The attack was reportedly conducted to enable prisoners to escape from the facility.

The SDF and the relevant security services are currently dealing with a new escape attempt carried out by Islamic State terrorists when a car bomb hit the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby.

Local media reported that some two dozen prisoners have escaped, so far but the authorities have not confirmed the veracity of the reports.