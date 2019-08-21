(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Syrian Culture Ministry said Wednesday it was preparing to welcome the director of Russia 's Hermitage Museum to Damascus for the signing of a cooperation deal.

The announcement was made after a visit to the Syrian capital of the deputy director of the state Russian Institute of Material Culture History, Natalia Solovyova, who met with the Syrian ministry's director of antiquities and museums, Mahmoud Hammoud.

"They discussed outlooks for cooperation and preparations for the visit to Damascus of Hermitage Director Mikhail Piotrovsky in the near future for the signing of an agreement on cooperation," the statement read.

The Russian museum official presented her Syrian counterpart with a 3D model of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Under the forthcoming deal, Russia will help Syria rebuild the Museum of Palmyra and assist in other restoration efforts.