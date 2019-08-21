UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Culture Ministry To Welcome Director Of Russia's Hermitage Museum Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:09 PM

Syrian Culture Ministry to Welcome Director of Russia's Hermitage Museum Soon

The Syrian Culture Ministry said Wednesday it was preparing to welcome the director of Russia's Hermitage Museum to Damascus for the signing of a cooperation deal

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The Syrian Culture Ministry said Wednesday it was preparing to welcome the director of Russia's Hermitage Museum to Damascus for the signing of a cooperation deal.

The announcement was made after a visit to the Syrian capital of the deputy director of the state Russian Institute of Material Culture History, Natalia Solovyova, who met with the Syrian ministry's director of antiquities and museums, Mahmoud Hammoud.

"They discussed outlooks for cooperation and preparations for the visit to Damascus of Hermitage Director Mikhail Piotrovsky in the near future for the signing of an agreement on cooperation," the statement read.

The Russian museum official presented her Syrian counterpart with a 3D model of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Under the forthcoming deal, Russia will help Syria rebuild the Museum of Palmyra and assist in other restoration efforts.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Visit Agreement

Recent Stories

MoF announces amendment of the Cabinet Decision on ..

55 minutes ago

Germany Spent Over $266Mln on US Troops in Country ..

1 minute ago

Gerasimov, Dunford Discuss Russia-US Contacts in M ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Maas Says Discussed Situation Around Deu ..

1 minute ago

German Foreign Minister Urges Iran to Take Steps t ..

11 minutes ago

Putin Says Development of INF-Banned US Missiles A ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.