Syrian Defense Ministry Says Israel Attacked Targets in South of Damascus

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The Syrian Defense Ministry said on Monday that Israeli air force jets attacked targets in southern Damascus from the Golan Heights and added that the Syrian air defenses repelled the attack.

Earlier in the day, the state-run SANA news agency reported that Syria's air defense systems intercepted the "hostile" attack in the airspace above Damascus.

"Exactly at 21.48 on Monday (18:48 GMT), Israel's hostile aircraft fired multiple missiles from the Golan Heights in the direction of southern Damascus," the ministry's press service said.

According to the Syrian command, air defense systems shot down most of the missiles with limited property damage.

Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The area has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized it during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.