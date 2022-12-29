Syrian Defense Ministry Says Meeting in Moscow With Turkish Counterparts 'Positive'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The meeting of the Syrian and Turkish defense ministers in Moscow was positive, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis.

"Today in the capital of Russia, Moscow, with the participation of the Russian side, a meeting was held between the Syrian defense minister and the head of the Syrian General Directorate with the Turkish defense minister and the head of Turkish intelligence. The parties discussed a number of issues. The meeting was positive," the statement said.