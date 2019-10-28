UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:14 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Syrian delegations from government, opposition and civil society are gathering in Geneva for the first meeting of constitutional committee, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

Planes carrying members of the opposition from Istanbul and Riyadh landed in Geneva this morning.

The delegation from the government has arrived directly from Damascus on two planes provided by Russia. Some of the civil society representatives were on the same flight. The rest are expected to arrive by the end of the day.

Co-chairs from the government and opposition Ahmad Kuzbari and Hadi Al-Bahra are already in Geneva.

Delegations will have preliminary meetings with UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen on Monday and Tuesday before the official launch of the constitutional committee on Wednesday.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member body will be tasked with drafting reforms to Syria's constitution.

