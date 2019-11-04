UrduPoint.com
Syrian Delegates In Sevastopol Acknowledge Russian Navy's Role In Defending Syria

Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:32 PM

Syrian Delegates in Sevastopol Acknowledge Russian Navy's Role in Defending Syria

Syria's Tartus Governor Safwan Abu Saad acknowledged the important role of Russia's Sevastopol navy personnel, who are stationed in Syrian Tartus and are participating in the operations led by the Russian army in Syria

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Syria's Tartus Governor Safwan Abu Saad acknowledged the important role of Russia's Sevastopol navy personnel, who are stationed in Syrian Tartus and are participating in the operations led by the Russian army in Syria.

The Tartus governor made this statement during a meeting between a Syrian delegation and Sevastopol officials, which began in the local cultural and historical center.

"In Tartus we cherish not only Russia in general, but also wonderful Sevastopol officials and the Russian military who fight in Syria.

We respect and love the Sevastopol navy soldiers, who are in Tartus now," Safwan Abu Saad said at the beginning of the meeting.

In the framework of the visit to Sevastopol, the delegation is planning to meet businessmen of the region.

In January 2019, the government of Sevastopol and the administration of Tartus province signed an agreement on cooperation that implies the development of projects in trade, economy, science, culture, as well as in humanitarian and social areas.

