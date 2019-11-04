UrduPoint.com
Syrian Delegation Headed By Governor Of Tartus Arrives In Crimea - Russian Lawmaker

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Syrian delegation headed by the governor of Tartus, Safwan Abu Saada, arrived in Crimea to hold talks with the authorities and businessmen of Sevastopol, Dmitrii Belik, a member of lower house of the Russian parliament, representing Sevastopol, said on Monday.

"The Syrian delegation led by Governor of Tartus Safwan Abu Saada arrived the peninsula. The visit is held amid the work, launched by my colleague, member of lower house of the Russian parliament Dmitriy Sablin," the lawmaker said.

He also added that Tartus and Sevastopol previously signed a historic agreement on trade and economic cooperation.

"The agreement is based on the development of the Sevastopol-Tartus sea route via our port where we have everything that Syria needs grain and construction materials," Belik noted.

In the framework of the visit to Sevastopol, the governor of Tartus is to hold a meeting with the interim governor of the city and members of the government. The delegation will also meet businessmen of the region.

In January 2019, the government of Sevastopol and the administration of Tartus province signed an agreement on cooperation that implies the development of projects in trade, economy, science, culture, as well as in humanitarian and social areas.

