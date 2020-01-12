DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) A high-level Syrian state delegation led by Prime Minister Imad Khamis is expected to arrive in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday for talks on the recent escalation in the region amid Iran's strife with the United States, Syrian media reported.

According to the Syrian pro-governmental newspaper al-Watan citing its diplomatic sources, the talks will feature the recent events in the region, specifically the assassination of Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani by the US and Tehran's response to it, as well as the bilateral Syrian-Iranian relations.

The Syrian delegation will reportedly be led by Prime Minister Imad Khamis and include Foreign Minister Walid Moallem and Defense Minister Ali Abullah Ayoub, among others.