Syrian Delegations at Constitutional Committee Launch Will Not Sit at Same Table

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Syrian delegations at the ceremony of the official launch of the constitutional committee on Wednesday will be seated separately and will enter the room from different doors, a Sputnik correspondent has learned.

"We will all seat in three sectors - for government, opposition and civil society. There will be no single table," member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from the opposition delegation Abdulhakim Bashar told Sputnik.

The ceremony will be opened by an address of UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, followed by a speech of co-chairman of the committee from the government side Ahmad Kuzbari and then by a speech from co-chairman from the opposition Hadi Bahra.

The three delegations will enter the room at the UN Palace of Nations in Geneva from different sides: first, 50 members from the civil society, then 50 members from the opposition, and the last will be 50 members from the government.

The Syrian-led committee is tasked with rewriting the Syrian constitution. The drafting committee includes 45 members - 15 from each of the three parties involved (government, opposition and civil society), while the full committee for approval of decisions is made up of 150 people.