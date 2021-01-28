Syrian Demining Troops Defused Over 48,000 Explosive Devices in Liberated Areas - Army

(@FahadShabbir)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The mine-clearing units of the Syrian army have found and defused over 48,000 explosive devices in the territories liberated from terrorists, Gen. Hassan Suleiman, the head of the army's political directorate, said on Thursday.

"The engineering units of the Syrian armed forces continue mine clearance works.

To date, 48,404 devices were defused," Suleiman said at a briefing in Damascus.

In addition to mines, the army units found and defused over 30,000 other explosive devices and carried out the clearance in over 4,700 buildings, according to the military official.

The training of the Syrian mine clearance troops is carried out by experts of the International Mine Action Center, which the Russian armed forces opened in Syria in April 2017.