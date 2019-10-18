UrduPoint.com
Syrian Democratic Council Calls For Int'l Monitoring Of Turkey's Withdrawal From Syria

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

The Syrian Democratic Council on Friday urged the United States, the United Nations, UN Security Council and League of Arab States to send international observers to monitor whether the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria falls in line with the five-day ceasefire brokered by US Vice President Mike Pence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council on Friday urged the United States, the United Nations, UN Security Council and League of Arab States to send international observers to monitor whether the withdrawal of Turkish forces from northern Syria falls in line with the five-day ceasefire brokered by US Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence announced the truce after lengthy talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara. As part of the deal, Turkey agreed to pause his country's offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours while Kurdish militants withdraw from a safe zone that extends 30 kilometers (20 miles) beyond Turkey's border.

"We call on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the Arab League and, in particular, the US, as the mediator of this agreement, to proceed from its responsibilities and immediately send the international observers to maintain the ceasefire agreement and the Turkish army's complete withdrawal," the council said in a statement.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on October 9 with the intention of clearing the Turkish-Syrian border area of Kurdish-led militia and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). This action was taken after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw his country's forces from the area.

