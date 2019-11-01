UrduPoint.com
Syrian Democratic Council 'Desperate' For Funds To Secure Prisons With Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:57 PM

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political arm of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, is "desperate" for funding to protect the prisons with captured foreign fighters who had joined terrorist groups, the co-chair of the SDC Executive Council, Ilham Ehmed, told Sputnik

Guarding captured terrorists became as issue in October when Turkey launched an offensive in northeastern Syria, where the SDF are operating.

"Of course, we are desperate now," Ehmed said, when asked if the SDF needed more resources to protect the prisons.

"None of the countries agreed to take them [foreign fighters] back, and they are just being there," Ehmed said, adding that "Nobody even cares about them. We take care of them.... Just a small portion of it, America helps, but the rest is on us."

