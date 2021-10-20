Syrian Democratic Forces' Operation in Deir ez-Zor Kills 2 People - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:48 PM

Arab-Kurdish militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) raided houses in the town of al-Jurzi in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, killing two young men, Syrian state agency SANA reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Arab-Kurdish militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (QSD) raided houses in the town of al-Jurzi in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, killing two young men, Syrian state agency SANA reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, QSD units backed by US helicopters surrounded and stormed al-Jurzi in the east of the province on Wednesday. Two young men died as the result of intense gunfire.

Armed Kurdish groups backed by the US military control most of the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor.

The majority of the districts in Al-Hasakah and Qamishli are also under the control of QSD forces.

Official Damascus does not recognize the autonomous administration in northeastern Syria, which controls territories east of the Euphrates, not their military wing, the QSD. Damascus has held several unsuccessful rounds of negotiations with the autonomous Kurdish administration.

