DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has lauded China's foreign policy, which he said is aimed at building an international community free of hegemony based on justice and non-expansion.

Speaking at a ceremony held Monday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Damascus, Mekdad said the occasion marks another step forward on the way for China to make more achievements.

China is looking forward to building an international community based on justice and non-expansion, he said, expressing appreciation for China's aid provided to other countries without having hegemonic schemes.

During the ceremony, Chinese ambassador to Syria Feng Biao said that China has advocated for many times building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

He said China has always considered Syria as a close friend and a good partner and brother, pledging China's continuous support for the Syrian government and people.

Feng also said that China will exert unremitting efforts to bring about peace in Syria as well as happy life for the Syrians.