UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Deputy FM Lauds China's Effort To Build Int'l Community Free Of Hegemony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Syrian deputy FM lauds China's effort to build int'l community free of hegemony

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has lauded China's foreign policy, which he said is aimed at building an international community free of hegemony based on justice and non-expansion

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has lauded China's foreign policy, which he said is aimed at building an international community free of hegemony based on justice and non-expansion.

Speaking at a ceremony held Monday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Damascus, Mekdad said the occasion marks another step forward on the way for China to make more achievements.

China is looking forward to building an international community based on justice and non-expansion, he said, expressing appreciation for China's aid provided to other countries without having hegemonic schemes.

During the ceremony, Chinese ambassador to Syria Feng Biao said that China has advocated for many times building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice, and win-win cooperation.

He said China has always considered Syria as a close friend and a good partner and brother, pledging China's continuous support for the Syrian government and people.

Feng also said that China will exert unremitting efforts to bring about peace in Syria as well as happy life for the Syrians.

Related Topics

Syria China Damascus Government

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat expresses concerns over safety, prot ..

1 minute ago

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

15 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

32 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

47 minutes ago

BZU employee dies in harness

5 seconds ago

SCCI demands three months extension in filing inco ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.