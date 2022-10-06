Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Becomes Ambassador to Russia - Reports

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari was appointed the new Syrian ambassador to Russia, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday

Jaafari took the oath before President Bashar al-Assad, the agency reported.

The president wished the 66-year-old diplomat success in his new post and gave him a number of parting words.

Since 2011, the Syrian diplomatic mission in Moscow has been headed by Riad Haddad.