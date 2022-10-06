Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari Becomes Ambassador to Russia - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari was appointed the new Syrian ambassador to Russia, the SANA news agency reported on Wednesday

Jaafari took the oath before President Bashar al-Assad, the agency reported.

The president wished the 66-year-old diplomat success in his new post and gave him a number of parting words.

Since 2011, the Syrian diplomatic mission in Moscow has been headed by Riad Haddad.

