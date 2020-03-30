UrduPoint.com
Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Russia's Help In Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Praises Russia's Help in Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia is doing everything in its power to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the country's vice foreign minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russia is doing everything in its power to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Syria, the country's vice foreign minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.

Mekdad praised Moscow for continuing to support the Syrian government in its efforts to combat terrorist groups in the country and for measures taken to reduce the new epidemiological threat posed by COVID-19.

"The Russian Federation under the leadership of President [Vladimir] Putin is doing everything to help Syrian people overcome not only the pandemic but to overcome the remnants of terrorism," the vice foreign minister stated.

Russia was one of eight countries that signed a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, which called for the removal of US unilateral sanctions on Syria at a time of a global pandemic.

"Russia is doing its best," Mekdad stated.

The deputy foreign minister also called for greater international cooperation to curb COVID-19 as the number of global cases surges above 500,000.

According to Mekdad, five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Syria since the start of the outbreak. The first of these cases was reported by the country's health minister Nizar Yazigi on Sunday.

