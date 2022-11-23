Syrian Diplomat on Turkish Operation: Damascus Will Take All Measures to Protect Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Damascus will take all measures to protect its territory and ensure security, Syrian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan said on Wednesday, commenting on Ankara's operation in northern Syria.

"Syria will do whatever is required to protect its borders, the integrity of its borders and territory, in accordance with the rules of international law that give it legitimacy and legal ways to protect its security," Susan said following the Astana talks.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), both labeled as terrorist organizations in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.