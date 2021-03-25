UrduPoint.com
Syrian Diplomat Slams US 'Fabrications' About Attacks On Civilians In Syria

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Syrian Diplomat Slams US 'Fabrications' About Attacks on Civilians in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The United States' recent claims of civilian deaths in Syrian and Russian military operations in the Arab republic are falsifications, which reflect the Joe Biden administration's "hawkish" approaches, Imad Moustapha, Syria's ambassador in Beijing and former ambassador in Washington, told Sputnik.

On Monday, the US Department of State condemned "reported Assad regime artillery attacks and Russian airstrikes that killed civilians in western Aleppo and Idlib" on March 21. The claims come as Russian military continues reporting regular shelling attacks by militants. On the same day when the US leveled its accusations, Russian military reported that terrorists had shelled Salihin and Al-Firdaws areas in Syria's Aleppo, leaving two civilians killed and at least 17 injured.

"The recent accusations by the Biden administration against Syria and Russia are not only based on fabrications and spinned realities, but are also an indicator of the new extreme policies adopted by Biden and his hawkish acolytes towards all issues of world peace and security," Moustapha said.

The diplomat went on to accuse the US of attempting to "sustain, let alone further inflame, the conflict in Syria."

The Biden administration, he argued, "has no compunction whatsoever regarding embracing and propagating the terrorist propaganda Nusra Front [a terrorist organization, banned in Russia] in Idlib."

