Syrian doctor arrested in Germany for 'crimes against humanity': prosecutor

A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said Monday.

The suspect, named as Alaa M., is accused of having "tortured a detainee ... in at least two cases"while working at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in 2011, said German Federal prosecutors in a statement.