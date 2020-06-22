UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Doctor Arrested In Germany For 'crimes Against Humanity': Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Syrian doctor arrested in Germany for 'crimes against humanity': prosecutor

A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A Syrian doctor living in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out crimes against humanity at a military hospital in his war-torn country of origin, prosecutors said Monday.

The suspect, named as Alaa M., is accused of having "tortured a detainee ... in at least two cases"while working at a prison run by Syrian intelligence services in 2011, said German Federal prosecutors in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria German Doctor Germany

Recent Stories

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

34 minutes ago

Ladakh opens a new vista for Kashmir, new window f ..

38 minutes ago

Govt warns to take strict action against over ch ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID- ..

48 minutes ago

India’s seat in Security Council Travesty of Jus ..

52 minutes ago

VC expresses condolence over death of Nisar Siddiq ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.