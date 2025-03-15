Syrian Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Majdal Shams, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Dozens of Syrian Druze clerics crossed the armistice line on the Golan Heights into Israel on Friday for their community's first pilgrimage to a revered shrine in decades.

On board three buses escorted by Israeli military vehicles, the clerics crossed at Majdal Shams in the Golan, and headed to northern Israel.

According to a source close to the group, the delegation of around 60 clerics was due to meet the spiritual leader of Israel's Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif.

They then headed to the tomb of Nabi Shuaib in the Galilee -- the most important religious site for the Druze -- where they arrived in the evening to pray.

Followers of the esoteric monotheistic faith are mainly divided between Syria, Lebanon, Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

In Majdal Shams, the visitors were met by scores of Druze residents who sang songs to welcome them.

Young boys waved the green, red, yellow, blue and white Druze flag, while the men wore traditional black garb and white and red headwear.