Syrian Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 1,347 - Health Ministry

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Syria's death toll from the earthquake increased to 1,347, Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash said.

"The number of victims of the earthquake has increased to 1,347, the number of injured to 2,295," the minister said during a press conference in Damascus.