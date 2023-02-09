UrduPoint.com

Syrian Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,347 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 11:28 PM

Syria's death toll from the earthquake increased to 1,347, Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash said

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Syria's death toll from the earthquake increased to 1,347, Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash said.

"The number of victims of the earthquake has increased to 1,347, the number of injured to 2,295," the minister said during a press conference in Damascus.

More Stories From World

